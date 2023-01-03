KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County.

Multiple fire departments responded to 3703 Hillcrest Rd. in Kinston just after 3 a.m. for a report of a house fire, according to Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud. Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing from the two-story home.

Two people inside the home when the fire started were able to get out. Both sustained injuries with one of them being transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville in serious condition. The other person was taken to UNC Lenoir Hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters stayed on the scene into the morning working to contain the fire while investigators from LCES were working to determine the cause of the fire. The State Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the investigation, which is standard procedure because of the size of the fire.

Responding departments included North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, Hugo Fire & Rescue, Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue, Lenoir County EMS, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir County Fire Marshall’s Office.