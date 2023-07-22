NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS)– It’s a great start to the weekend for two North Carolinians who won $1 million prizes from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery.

One winner purchase their ticket at the Pikeville Mini Mart on South Goldsboro Street in Pikeville. The other winner purchased their ticket through online play.

Both players payed just $2 and matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of that happening is 1 in 12.6 million.

There were six others who won $1 million dollar prizes from Friday’s drawing. Two from Florida, two from New Jersey, and one from California and Michigan.

The next Mega Millions Drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 at 11:00 p.m.