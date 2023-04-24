RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two new species of crayfish have been found in North Carolina – and nowhere else on the planet.

The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences is reporting that the Cambarus lapidosus, aka the Stony Fork crayfish, now calls the Blue Ridge Mountains home. It’s named after a small tributary of the Yadkin River in western North Carolina that harbors the entire known range of this species.

Joining the Stony Fork is the Cambarus burchfielae, aka the Falls crayfish, which occurs in the Lewis Fork drainage. Its name represents the locality from which the type series (or name-bearing specimens) were collected.

A NCMNS researcher is the co-author of a paper published last week in scientific journal Zootaza, and says that the new species can only be found in the upper Yadkin basin. Bronwyn Williams also disclosed they are both highly restricted in their geographic ranges, meaning they are acclimated to specific environmental conditions. This distinction likely makes them species of conservation concern.

“Taxonomy is essential to effective conservation,” Williams notes. “If a unique biological entity does not have a formal name, it is not eligible for the resources necessary to manage and protect it.”

But Williams and colleagues Michael Perkins and William Russ from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission were able to demonstrate that the two species were actually morphologically and genetically more similar to a group that occurs in the south-central Appalachians of North Carolina — Cambarus robustus, the big water crayfish.

Historically, both species were lumped in with a widespread species complex called Cambarus species C, which spans from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Columbia, South Carolina, NCMNS said.

“This is really neat,” said Williams, “as it suggests that a previously unknown, localized, temporary, aquatic connection bridged the Eastern Continental Divide near where the headwaters of the Stony Fork and Lewis Fork are now.”

This phenomenon is called stream capture, or stream piracy, a geologic phenomenon that occurs when a waterway erodes into a divide, capturing or diverting an adjacent waterway into itself, the museum reported.

“From what we can tell, these particular stream captures have not previously been documented either geologically or biologically,” Williams said.

The paper, “Integrative taxonomy reveals two new narrowly endemic crayfish species (Decapoda: Cambaridae) from the Yadkin River Basin in western North Carolina, USA,” was published in Zootaxa on April 20, 2023.