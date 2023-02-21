WASHINGTON, D.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Congressmen and women are working quickly to get a Billy Graham statue in the U.S. Capitol after some red tape.

In a press release, Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have introduced S. Con. Res. 4, a resolution to expedite the installation of a statue of the Reverend William Franklin “Billy” Graham, Jr. into the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall Collection.

“The legacy of Rev. Billy Graham is based on his simple message of forgiveness based on John 3:16,” Budd said. “His lifelong commitment to preaching the Gospel, his fight for civil rights, his opposition to communism, and his spiritual guidance provided hope to hundreds of millions. He was the first private citizen from North Carolina to lie in honor in the United States Capitol, and his likeness should stand in the U.S. Capitol forever.”

On October 2, 2015, the North Carolina General Assembly approved a request to the JCL to replace the statue of Charles Brantley Aycock with the Reverend William Franklin “Billy” Graham, Jr. A statue of Rev. Graham became eligible for placement after his death in 2018.

According to the Raleigh News and Observer, North Carolina governor Roy Cooper asked to get Aycock’s U.S. Captial statue replaced with Graham in 2018.

Statue A National Honor

The statue is a standard gesture allowed by each state to designate “two statues of notable citizens for display in the United States Capitol.”

A state can replace a statue by requesting the approval of the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress (JCL).

Aycock, North Carolina’s 50th governor, was known as the Education Governor” for his advocacy for improving North Carolina’s public school systems. However, his ties to segregation and white supremacy have tarnished his image over the past 12 years. Universities and cities have removed the man’s name from buildings and streets.

The North Carolina General Assembly sent the proposed statue design to JCL in August 2020, but the committee took over a year to approve this simple step. This resolution ensures such lengthy delays will not reoccur.

Other Senate Sponsors include Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY).

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) leads the bipartisan resolution in the House. Several reps sponsor the bill, including Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Richard Hudson (R-NC), Dan Bishop (R-NC), David Rouzer (R-NC), Greg Murphy (R-NC), Chuck Edwards (R-NC), and Don Davis (D-NC).

Final steps

Three steps remain in the process of placing the statue in the Capitol, and this resolution would force the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress (JCL) to complete those steps without further delay.

The bill would mandate that the JCL:

Approve or deny a statue’s full-sized clay model and pedestal design within 30 days.

Approve or deny the completed sculpture within 30 days.

Determine a permanent display location within 30 days of approving the finished statue.

Read the full text of the resolution HERE

“Reverend Billy Graham devoted his life to his faith, preaching the Gospel to millions around the world,” Tillis added. “He was a proud North Carolinian whose service bettered our country and the world. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution so the statue of Reverend Billy Graham can finally stand in Statuary Hall and represent our North Carolina values.”