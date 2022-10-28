NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that could alter the college admissions process next week.

The case involves Harvard and UNC-Chapel Hill; they could bring an end to Affirmative Action for college admissions.

“It’s a hot ticket in town on Monday, and relatively few people will be able to get in,” said UNC-Chapel Hill Law Professor Ted Shaw.

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that could change how colleges consider race during admissions.

Students for Fair Admissions brought cases against Harvard and UNC-Chapel Hill, claiming Harvard has discriminated against Asian Americans, adding white students to the case against UNC-Chapel Hill.

“There’s a wide expectation that whatever the court does is going to have a broad impact on colleges and universities around the country,” Shaw told Queen City News.

Some argue the practice fosters diversity and inclusion, while others say racial classifications in college admissions are unfair and unconstitutional. And there’s one factor that upends precedent.

“One of the most significant things is that the Supreme Court has changed in the last couple of years,” Shaw said, adding, “There’s a lot at stake.”

On Monday at 10:00 AM, justices will hear oral arguments on both cases.

They likely won’t release opinions on the cases until about June.

If the court sides with the petitioners, the impact could stretch beyond practices at colleges and universities.