UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is dead and another man is under arrest following an apparent shooting at a home in Marvin Friday morning, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:15 a.m. on Friday at a home in the Ladera subdivision on Newtown Road.

A man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man who lived at the residence, but has not yet been identified other than that he was a relative, was subsequently arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

No motive has been given in the shooting, there is no mention yet of charges, and this remains an active investigation.

CSI and the medical examiner’s office were among the departments that responded to the scene.