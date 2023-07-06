WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At a tender age, Crosby Goebel has proven she’s mentally tough enough to be elite in the world of taekwondo.

“It’s just so great not only physically but mentally,” says Goebel, who’s a 14-year-old phenom.

In the past two years, she’s become a dominant force, winning medal after medal at major events. This year, she took Gold at the USA National Team Trials and secured a spot on Team USA.

Goebel is now ranked second in the world in her weight class. That’s right, WORLD.

Later this summer, she has a shot at number one at the World Championships in Bosnia.

Crosby trains at WOW Taekwondo, where the WOW acronym stands for “Way of the Warrior.”

“She’s grown exponentially,” said Master Jonathan Fleming.

The principles of taekwondo are like a framework of words to live by; the tenets include focus, perseverance, and confidence. What you can’t teach is self-motivation, which vaults students to another level.

“And you have to be very dedicated and focused,” says Crosby. “And you have to be in that moment, so when you’re on the mat you’re training.”

She began practicing taekwondo eight years ago and is now a third-degree blackbelt, training six days a week. In the face of increasing pressure, Goebel’s going global.

“When you get better, you’re always just going to get more pressure put on you,” she said. “Even like right now, I still feel pressure. But it’s just important not to pay attention to that, you need to be doing this just for yourself.”

Taekwondo is the family’s passion, including her siblings. In fact, younger brother Banks is ranked fourth in the country.

Crosby’s become a master at the mental part of the sport and visualizes victory in her mind before it happens on the mat.

“I have to think about me fighting good,” says Crosby, with remarkable maturity, she says. “I can’t overestimate it, but I can’t underestimate it. So, I just have to see myself with a score higher than the other person.”

“She really has transformed herself,” Master Fleming observed. “From going through those experiences of losing, and going through those experiences of winning, and being able to put them to good use in order for her to get better.”

Crosby weighs less than 97 pounds but brings the wow factor every time.

“She believes in herself and that’s very important,” says Fleming.

Her rise is the result of a regimen that would wear out most of her age.

“This is just my lifestyle and I’m used to it. There’s like nothing else I’d rather do,” Goebel says.