UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Union County elementary schools are on lockdown Friday due to heavy police activity in the area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that both Poplin and Sardis Elementary Schools have been placed into lockdown as a precautionary measure and additional deputies have responded to the area to ensure the safety and continued operations of the two schools.

Currently, UCSO deputies and Monroe officers are searching for a suspect who led authorities on a police chase in the area around Unionville Indian Trail Road and the Monroe Bypass.

The chase began earlier on Friday after a 911 caller reported multiple men ‘acting suspiciously’ in a local Monroe neighborhood.

Two of the three suspects have been taken into custody at this time, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Additional information, including a suspect description, will be released at a later time as this investigation is actively developing. Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in this area should immediately call 911,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is a breaking, developing story.