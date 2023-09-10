WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crews say they responded to 4 water-related calls Saturday night, according to the Wesley Chapel Fire Department.
The Bakers Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department Inc. brought their boat, and crews went to a home experiencing flooding impacts. The homeowners were then able to be brought to safety, according to authorities.
The Wesley Chapel Fire Department says they responded to 3 “water-related incidents” on Goldmine Road and 1 on Wesley Chapel Road on Saturday, September 9. In total, they made 3 water rescues.
The Bakers Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Inc., reported that over 5 inches of rain fell in the area over the span of a few hours. Their crews responded to 2 water rescues.