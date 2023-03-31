MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fifth suspect was arrested Friday in connection to the murder of a once missing Union County woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

William Mulenex, 39, is charged with first-degree murder of Alison “Ali” Thomas.

William Mulenex (Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas was initially reported missing on Feb. 17, 2023 and was later found deceased in the mountains of Jackson County.

The other suspects apprehended in connection to her murder remain in custody.

Three of those suspects, Amanda Griffin, Brandon Kisiah, and Shawn Adkins, now face an additional charge of first-degree murder.