UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Six Union County residents were arrested in October after a massive two-month, multi-agency narcotics and weapons operation, according to the Monroe Police Department.
Christopher Murrieta-Diaz, 19, was taken into custody under a $1,750,000 bond and was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (multiple counts)
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances (multiple counts)
- Trafficking Cocaine (multiple counts)
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine (multiple counts)
- Manufacturing or Selling Controlled Substances Within 1,000 Feet of a School
Gustavo Vergara, 19, is wanted after additional warrants for his arrest surfaced after receiving a secured bond of $100,000. He is no longer in custody on initial charges of:
- PWISD Cocaine
- Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction
- PWISD Schedule I Controlled Substance
- PWISMD Schedule I Controlled Substance
- PWISD Marijuana
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances
Renee Garcia-Romero, 18, is in custody under a $900,000 bond and was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (multiple counts)
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances (multiple counts)
- Trafficking Cocaine
Pedro Medina Marcelino, 24, is in custody under a $10,000 secured bond and was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (multiple counts)
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances (multiple counts)
- Trafficking in Cocaine
Eder Zapata, 37, is in custody under a $10,000 secured bond and was charged with the following:
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Child Abuse
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
Melitona Vergara Sanchez, 46, is in custody under a $10,000 secured bond and was charged with the following:
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Child Abuse
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
Police say most of these arrests came during simultaneous search warrants executed on two residences, one on Proverbs Court in Indian Trail and Lasalle Street in Monroe. The homes were identified as supply sources for illicit narcotic and firearm sales.
“I appreciate all of the hard work these detectives put in on a daily basis,” said Monroe PD Chief, Bryan Gilliard. “The dedication they have to the safety of our citizens does not go unnoticed.”
Authorities provided a list of items seized from the search warrants:
- 17 firearms
- 26 Glock auto-sear devices (Glock switches)
- 265 grams of cocaine
- Nine grams of mushrooms
- Nine grams of marijuana
- 1,602 grams of THC vape
- 1,306 THC buds
- 448 grams of THX wax
- 239 grams of mushroom plants
- 31.5 grams of mushroom edibles
- $20,000 cash
Officers elaborated that “Glock switches” are deadly, auto-sear devices that “enable pistol owners to illegally modify their semiautomatic pistols into fully automatic weapons.”
Additionally, authorities provided a list of items that were seized during the investigation, leading to the search warrants:
- Three firearms (one with a Glock switch installed)
- 24 Glock auto-sear devices (Glock switches)
- Approximately 140 grams of cocaine
“We were able to identify and apprehend six suspects who were actively harming our communities through the sale of deadly narcotics and illegal firearm alteration devices,” said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey.