UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An unattended burning leaf pile sparked a large fire Wednesday night in Union County, according to the fire marshal.

The blaze started at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, along Union Road in Indian Trail.

A total of five fire departments responded to the scene Wednesday evening to battle the large blaze that spread from the leaf pile to two homes, one barn, and two outbuildings.

“Even our fire marshal, whose primary role is to investigate fires, joined the firefight!” Union County authorities said.

It took crews a little over an hour to get the large fire under control.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, Fire Marshall Kevin Rigolo told Queen City News