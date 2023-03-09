MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. State Highway Patrol said a 21-year-old woman led authorities on a car chase before hitting power lines and closing a major intersection Thursday.

According to authorities, Makayla Wall did not pull over after a speed device clocked her driving 117 mph in a 55-mph zone. Wall drove east on U.S. 74 toward Mecklenburg County.

The chase ended when Wall hit a utility pole at the U.S. 74-U.S. 601 intersection. The woman reportedly tried to run from the scene but was arrested. She faces three charges, including felony fleeing, excessive speed, and driving without a license.

Authorities say Wall is in the Union County jail. In court records, she faces seven charges including speeding to elude arrest, speeding, hit and run property damage, reckless driving to endanger, no operator license, failure to stop for a steady red light and failure to stop for blue lights/siren.

The wreck caused traffic headaches on that thoroughfare for most of the morning. NC DOT officials say the intersection was expected to open before 1 p.m.