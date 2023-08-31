UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte Area Transit Service route serving Union County will be shorter this fall.

Starting Oct. 2, the 74X bus route will no longer connect to Monroe. Instead, it will run between Uptown Charlotte and Indian Trail only. Its only stop in Union County will be at the Union Town Center at 5850 U.S. 74 West.

The 74X travels roughly 16 miles nonstop between Indian Trail and the Charlotte Transportation Center, with two pick-up times in the morning and two drop-off times in the evening. Those are 6:31 a.m. and 7:19 a.m. Drop-off Times: 5:11 p.m. and 6:21 p.m.

There also are stops in Uptown at Johnson & Wales University and the Charlotte Convention Center.

In June, the Indian Trail Town Council voted to continue funding its stop due to its popularity among residents.

“The Town Council heard from many residents who use the 74X Express Bus daily,” said Mayor David Cohn. “Being able to ride the bus allows them to avoid driving in traffic, read or get work done during the commute, and saves wear and tear on their cars. Many of the riders also frequent the local businesses around the bus stop. I’m happy this important service can continue. I look forward to growing the ridership so we can offer more stops and additional transportation options for our residents.”

The last day of service to Monroe will be Friday, Sept. 29.