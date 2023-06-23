STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — These days, many families see a lot of advantages to homeschooling. One area that’s still evolving is the access to sports.

Homeschool Charlotte Cheer has been a gamechanger for teens in Union County.

“Wait, my turn,” we heard at practice recently, as the team posed for group selfies.

In some ways, it’s the picture of youth.

The backdrop for those photos has become a home away from homeschool.

The coach’s daughter, Addisyn Wilson, says cheer has boosted her confidence.

“I think it’s helped me grow as a person,” she told Queen City News. “I mean I’ve become more outgoing.”

Six years ago, coach Lindy Wilson encouraged girls to take a leap of faith. She started the nonprofit squad that practices at Illumination Training Center in Stallings.

“There was a need for a homeschool cheer team,” says coach Wilson. “Homeschoolers are not always allowed to participate in public school sports.”

Cheer member Lauren Smith didn’t exactly jump at the chance.

“Actually, my mom found out about it, and I did not want to do it in the beginning,” Smith said. “Because I was very nervous, and I was a very shy person as a kid.”

“The majority of our homeschoolers had no cheer, tumbling or dance experience when they started,” says coach Wilson.

With time, they tapped into the spirit of comradery and competition.

“And I ended up loving it and I did not want to stop it,” said Smith.

Coach Wilson’s team has experienced recent success, however.

“Our team has won nationals in their division two years in a row,” she said. “So, they have gotten significantly better since their first year.”

Homeschool Charlotte Cheer coach Lindy Wilson leads the squad at a Union County gym.

Her daughter says the sport’s been like a compass, pointing her to a place she can excel.

“I wanted to find my sport,” Addisyn said. “I’ve tried gymnastics and dance and they just weren’t my thing. So, I wanted to do cheerleading.”

Building a winning culture takes teamwork, not just among the teens. It also takes a community collaboration to pull it off. Many homeschoolers come from single-income families, so Wilson does her best to make the team as affordable as possible.

“Everyone volunteers their time,” she explained. “We use this gym here which is also owned by a homeschool family and they graciously let us use their space so that we can offer this at cost.”

Their success led to an audition video and something to be thankful for this November. The Lady Panthers have been selected to be part of the Spirit of America Productions group that opens for Santa in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“So it’s a really big deal!” says Wilson.

“I think it this is an opportunity of a lifetime and it’s just incredible to be in the parade,” Smith said.

“I was so excited,” Addisyn added. “Because this is something my family and a lot of families watch every year.”

“I just love the amazing experiences, getting to travel everywhere with a group of amazing girls,” she says. “It’s just a great experience to make friends and have this team that’s there for you.”

In between the stunts and tumbles, they often land in front of a phone for group selfies. There’s no “I” in team, but there are certainly plenty of iPhones.