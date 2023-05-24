MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport is closed to visitors due to a bomb threat, according to the police department.

The airport is located on Airport Road in Monroe near Old Charlotte Highway.

Police say they’re conducting an active investigation, and a bomb squad was called in for further assessment.

Officials advise that all air traffic is paused and that the public avoid the area.

Witnesses say the airport has been fully evacuated to The General’s Quarter nearby due to the bomb threat.

Authorities say they will provide more details as the situation develops.