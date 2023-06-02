UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Town of Waxhaw is looking a little more like Hollywood these days!

A new comedy is filming in town – transforming a local business into a movie set.

Directors for Operation Taco Gary’s have turned the old Burger King on Providence Road in Waxhaw into a fake restaurant for the movie.

According to the IMBD description, the project stars internet personality, Simon Rex. It features two brothers who embark on a cross-country road trip that quickly devolves when they become involved in a global conspiracy.

The filming crew is also looking for extras in the Charlotte area. You can check out what’s available by clicking here.