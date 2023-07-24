UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crack cocaine and meth were among other drugs seized during a bust in Marshville, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend.

Detectives said an investigation was launched into Marshville resident William Meaders, 55, and Aberdeen resident Mark Going, 49, earlier this month.

A warrant was executed at a home on South Forest Hills Road in Marshville where $20,000 in cash, crack cocaine, fentanyl, meth, and pills were seized and both men were arrested, according to the sheriff’s report.

Both face several drug-related charges including trafficking.

Both suspects received a $1 million secured bond and were being held at the Union County Jail.