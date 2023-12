WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A damaged bridge has shut down a Waxhaw road Thursday evening.

According to Waxhaw Police, Waxhaw Marvin Road is closed at Town Creek Park due to the damage over Twelve Mile Creek, “making it impassable.”

Police said officers are blocking roadways to prevent any further damage. Officers will be assisting with traffic and are awaiting N.C. Department of Transportation to arrive with barricades.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes until further notice.