Brian Matthews is Union County’s new manager. He’s served as assistant county manager since February of 2019. (Union County)

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Union County has a new county manager after an announcement at Monday’s regular board meeting, and many residents will recognize his name.

Brian Matthews has served as interim county manager since December 2022 and assistant county manager since February 2019.

Meet our new County Manager! 🎉 The Union County Board of Commissioners appointed Brian Matthews to serve as County Manager at its regular meeting on Monday night.



Board of Commissioners vice chairperson Melissa Merrell motioned to add an item to the agenda to appoint the County Manager.

“We received about 30 applications, but none compared to what Brian will be able to do as our county manager, and we look forward to working with him,” Merrell said.

Matthews has a Union County history

The North Carolina native has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNC Charlotte. With that experience comes more than 25 years of experience in local government with a background in administration, planning, and zoning.

Matthews received a certification in planning from the American Institute of Certified Planners in 1999.

He has lived and worked in Union County for more than 20 years, with 12 years spent serving as the Stallings town manager. He also served as executive director of Union County’s growth management before moving to the management team.

“I value the trust and confidence the Board has in my ability, and I look forward to earning that trust from the community,” Matthews said. “Every day, I am impressed by the skilled and compassionate employees we have. It is because of our employees that we are successful at the work we do, while providing excellent service to County residents.”

Board of Commissioners Chairman Stony Rushing congratulated Matthews on the position in a press release, adding that he knows Matthews “will do a great job.”

“As I go to different municipalities around the county, as I talk to people in different industries – Brian has a universal respect for his honesty and his good dealings with people, and I just want to congratulate him on this position,” Rushing said.