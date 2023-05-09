UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A firefighter with the Wesley Chapel Fire Department was injured while battling a fire that destroyed a home Monday night.

According to Wesley Chapel Fire Chief Steven McClendon, the firefighter sustained burn injuries and was transported to Atrium Health for treatment. He was discharged on Tuesday and his prognosis is positive.

At 7:53 p.m. May 8, the department responded alongside neighboring departments to a residential fire in the Weddington Trace subdivision. Firefighters were faced with fire conditions in the attic and third floor of the 4,400-square-foot home.

(Courtesy Wesley Chapel FD)

“It is always a difficult time when a firefighter is injured performing their duties, “ McLendon said in a statement. “The outpour of support form our community and the fire service community has been overwhelming. Please keep the injured firefighter in your thoughts and payers as he begins to heal from his injuries. We also ask that your thoughts and prayers are with the family who lost their home during this fire.”

WCFD reported the home was a total loss, and there were no civilian injuries.

The Union County Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the fire origin and cause.

Mutual aid departments were Waxhaw, Pleasant Valley, Stallings, Monroe, plus Union EMS and Sheriff’s Department.