STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County intersection will be converted into a four-way stop this month.

According to the Stallings Fire Department, the change is coming to intersection of Smith Farm Road and Matthews-Indian Trail Road. Currently, there are only stop signs for drivers on Smith Farm, which is staggered on either side of the intersection.

The change is coming on Jan. 23, according to the town. All traffic must stop at the intersection.

Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the location.