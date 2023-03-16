MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gun was found at Monroe High School on Thursday, March 16, 2023, according to the police department.

After the handgun was found, a juvenile was detained; authorities are working to obtain charges through the Department of Juvenile Justice due to the “NC Raise the Age Law.”

Police say they responded to the high school in the morning for reports of a loaded handgun on the campus. At the same time of this investigation, officials got a call saying another gun was on campus at Monroe Middle School.

That school was immediately put on lockdown, and officers searched the property. No gun was found at the middle school.

Officials advised it was an early release day for Union County Public Schools, and police helped assist staff in dismissal as scheduled.

“We are very appreciative of those that reached out to provide information about these incidents, which allowed us to quickly and without incident, secure the individual and weapon,” said police chief Bryan Gilliard.

No students or staff were harmed during the events at either school.