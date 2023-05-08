INDIAN TRAIL (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies say a student resource officer (SRO) at Sun Valley Middle School was able to seize the weapon.

On the morning of May 8th, students told the SRO that another student had a firearm on the school campus. A few minutes later the SRO found the suspected student in his “commons” class which is held outside on the school grounds, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says.

The student did not have a gun on him, according to the SRO, but a semi-automatic pistol was found in his book bag in a vacant classroom. A pistol magazine with one bullet was also found in the book bag but was separate from the gun.

Deputies say that it does not appear that the student pulled the gun out or threatened anyone with the firearm. No one was injured.

“These responsible, alert students made the right decision when they immediately notified their teachers and SRO of a gun on the school’s campus,” Union County Sherrif Eddie Cathey says. “The ability of our SRO to identify the suspect in this case and to locate and seize the weapon quickly was made possible due to the effective reporting systems currently in place for our students. We remain committed to providing and maintaining a safe learning environment for all of our local children and teenagers”.

Deputies say that the student is under 18 years old and will not be named. However, he will be criminally charged in relation to the incident.

Below is the message sent to parents:

Good morning, this is Dr. Chisum. Please listen closely for an important message. This morning, we discovered that a student brought an unloaded gun to school. Several students reported the weapon to teachers and our school’s resource officer. Staff immediately took action, did a search and followed protocol. The gun was found in the student’s school bag and it was safely secured. Students and staff are safe and at no time did the student threaten anyone with the weapon.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and the student will be disciplined according to the Code of Conduct. As you know, it takes everyone to keep our school safe. I want to commend our students who saw something and said something. These efforts led to a swift investigation and helped with keeping a calm environment during this time. I also want to thank Deputy Sailer and the Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

I want to assure you that students are safe in class and we will continue on a normal schedule for the rest of the day.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone w ith information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (704)283-3789, Union County Crime Stoppers at (704)283-5600, or submit a tip through UCSO smartphone app.