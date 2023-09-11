MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An allegedly suicidal driver was killed after a head-on collision with a tanker in northern Union County Sunday, Sept. 10.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:15 p.m. an SUV traveling north on U.S. 601 crossed over the center line, colliding with a tanker loaded with nitrogen.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV, 57-year-old Robin McKee Sossaman, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The truck driver was entrapped with serious injuries and transported to Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.

The tanker overturned on its side causing it to leak into the air. The nitrogen along with the diesel fuel in the ditch caused a full hazmat deployment from the Monroe Fire Department. U.S. 601 was shut down in the area while the clean up took place.

Troopers said the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suicidal subject matching the registration of the SUV. Deputies said the husband of the deceased advised them that she made statements about killing herself and driving into oncoming traffic.

At this time the collision remains under investigation.