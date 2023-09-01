UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chase Friday morning through Indian Trail prompted a nearby elementary school to go into a brief lockdown, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit that began in Pageland, South Carolina, and ended off US 74 and Faith Church Road in Indian Trail, the sheriff’s office said.

A tire deflation device was used to stop the vehicle and following a brief foot chase, all of the suspects were arrested. The suspect’s identities have not yet been released and charges in the ongoing investigation are not yet being released, the sheriff’s office stated.

Sardis Elementary School was placed in a brief lockdown during the incident.