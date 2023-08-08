INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As part of a large ongoing investigation, 31-year-old Christopher Graddy of Indian Trail was arrested for child exploitation charges, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say they received several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that Graddy was in possession of child pornography.

According to authorities, a search warrant was executed on Tuesday, August 1, for Graddy’s home on Southern Ginger Drive in Indian Trail. Multiple devices were taken from the home to be analyzed.

Investigators say Graddy was arrested and is being held on a $70,000 secured bond at the Union County Detention Center. He is charged with the following:

10 counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

One count of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Anyone with information is asked to contact one of the following: