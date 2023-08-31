INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in several Indian Trail communities are accusing internet installers of causing extensive damage to their properties.

Many residents say they expected to see some damage during Open Fiber USA‘s installation but weren’t anticipating the extent of what they saw.

“There’s going to be issues from this type of business and job and digging anyway, but not to this extreme,” said resident Heather Kalus. “Personally, for me, I think that the process was rushed.”

Klaus says out of the 34 homes on her street, more than half are dealing with some property damage. Frustration stems from cracked driveways to ripped-up yards and slanted light posts.

Other damage isn’t easily seen, but neighbors say multiple irrigation systems have been broken.

“It’s construction, and construction inherently means things are being changed, and that change can drive a lot of emotion for a lot of people,” said Bill Grogan, the VP of Franchise for Open Fiber.

Grogan admits the process can be concerning for homeowners, and that’s why, before construction, the company acquires all permits for the project and does its best to communicate with property management and all those potentially impacted.

“You know, we help ourselves by videoing in advance of construction to document what is already broken because there are older neighborhoods in Charlotte,” Grogan said. “If it wasn’t broken before, it is us, and we own it.”

Any major issues are addressed immediately, according to Grogan. Cosmetic damages to driveways or sprinkler systems are ticketed and repaired after construction.

The company says it offers a one-year guarantee on all repairs.

“You know, you are going to have your negatives and positives,” Kalus said. “I am sure that there are a lot of people who have had great experiences, and I am glad for that. Unfortunately, this has not happened with the majority of our area right now in Indian Trail.”

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

You can contact the company here if you have any issues with Open Fiber installations.