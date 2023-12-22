INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Indian Trail man is accused of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars by creating fake IDs using the names of military service members, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Indian Trail resident Shabazz McCarthan, 38, faces charges that include conspiracy to defraud the United States. He was arrested Thursday in Arizona.

Court records stated that in 2019, McCarthan and others obtained personal information of military service members, made fake IDs using their names, and then used the IDs to open bank accounts, lease apartments, buy furniture, and rent cars that subsequently were stolen and transported into foreign commerce. Over $250,000 was fraudulently spent and the service members had their credit damaged, records showed.