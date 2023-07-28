INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A mother was arrested after drugs were found in her vehicle with her 15-month-old infant also inside, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Deputies made contact with 35-year-old Gabriel Ball, who they say appeared to be unconscious sitting inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at an Aldi in Indian Trail. Deputies said they found a 15-month-old child inside the vehicle and said Ball was displaying signs of severe drug impairment.

An initial investigation revealed Ball possessed Xanax and was storing liquid fentanyl in her child’s drinking cup, the sheriff’s report said. The infant was safely transported to a medical center for evaluation and Ball was arrested. Ball faces multiple charges including felony child abuse and driving while impaired.

She is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.