WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Social media is a double-edged sword these days. But for many in the autistic community, TikTok is an outlet around the clock.

This Christmas season Jordan Moskowitz — with his nose so bright — has a gift to share.

“I want to inspire others to become the person that they want to be,” says Moskowitz, who’s light on his feet and lights up the room with dancing bursts of joy.

“Santa, tell me if you’re really there… Don’t make me fall in love again if you won’t be here, next year,” he sings, recording a video featuring moves he put together for “Santa Tell Me” sung by Ariana Grande.

TikTok he won’t stop.

“I enjoy dancing for fun and making people happy,” said Moskowitz, who has 115,000 followers on the video platform.

“That’s the way things happen on the Polar Express!” he says, shooting another post with his phone.

As you probably guessed, that was from the “The Polar Express.”

“Mission accomplished!” said mom Caryn Castellucci, who believes Jordans fans gravitate to more than just Jordan’s choreography.

“I think it’s his energy. He looks happy doing it,” she says.

TikTok connects the 20-year-old to the world.

“I just like it because I want to be like everyone else and fit in and do these dances,” Moskoqitz told Queen City News.

“I think it’s a great outlet for people on the (autism) spectrum,” Castellucci said. “They do have a social piece that is an issue with them. So, this allows him to express himself.”

There’s no dancing around the fact that social media has its downside. Despite negative comments and bullying, he keeps on moving.

“Always stay true to yourself and ignore the haters,” Moskowitz said.

“I try to explain that to him that it happens to everyone,” Castellucci stressed. “And my motto, which I told Jordan is, ‘You do what makes you happy and let them do what makes them happy.’”

Jordan usually dances solo, but occasionally he has company. Recently, he asked this reporter to give it a go.

“I’m a little nervous, Jordan,” I said.

“Don’t be, it’s OK,” he assured me, before it was time to do the “renegade” dance.

“Renegade, renegade, renegade!” Jordan repeated, breaking it down with swift moves.

I tried to keep up for 15 frenetic seconds. At least no influencers were harmed in the making of that post.

“Is that alright?” I asked him.

“Yeah I like it!” he says.

Jordan’s work is never done. He’s always plotting the next TikTok video that will make you smile.

“He wants to make a nice presentation ha-ha,” his mother says.

Once you’ve heard it, Jordan’s holiday homage Ariana Grande and the fancy footwork that comes with it is sure to stay with you.

“Don’t make me fall in love again if you won’t be here next year!” he sings.