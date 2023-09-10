WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Wesley Chapel Fire Department worked to get a horse out of a pool on Sunday, September 10, according to Midland Fire and Rescue.

Officials say they sent a specially trained large animal rescue technician from Midland to the 8500 block of Foxbridge Drive in Union County.

Midland Fire and Rescue

Officials say the horse, named Lexi, was safely rescued just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon “after some great teamwork”.

Midland Fire and Rescue helped the Wesley Chapel Fire Department with the rescue.