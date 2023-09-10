WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Wesley Chapel Fire Department worked to get a horse out of a pool on Sunday, September 10, according to Midland Fire and Rescue.
Officials say they sent a specially trained large animal rescue technician from Midland to the 8500 block of Foxbridge Drive in Union County.
Officials say the horse, named Lexi, was safely rescued just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon “after some great teamwork”.
Midland Fire and Rescue helped the Wesley Chapel Fire Department with the rescue.
