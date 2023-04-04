MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Video shows a woman flipping off the camera and then ripping down a banner commemorating a high school graduation.

The incident happened while she walked the property of the 300 block on South Charlotte Avenue in Monroe.

“I was like, ‘That is so bizarre,'” said the victim. “Like, why?”

The victim doesn’t want to be identified.

“I’ve been sent other posts, and that’s why I don’t want my face or name to be shown because just last night,” the victim said. “I was sent another screenshot of a post where basically it’s a threat that more is to come. So out of fear of retaliation, I don’t want my face broadcast on the news.”

She doesn’t know the woman police identified with committing the crime, Hayden Munn.

Munn currently serves as a member of the city of Monroe Public Safety Committee — a group charged with keeping city residents safe from crime.

“They told me don’t expect anything to come from this because this person is very well connected in the city with the police department, and you’re going to cause yourself more trouble,” said the victim. “I didn’t want to believe it; luckily, those people were very wrong. I’m very thankful the police department did pursue it.”

Police charged Hayden Munn with larceny.

QCN reached out to the city of Monroe, and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“We teach children from a young age; I don’t care if it is a ten-cent piece of chewing gum, you are not supposed to steal,” the victim said. “You’re also not supposed to go on other people’s property, you’re not supposed to vandalize their property, and you’re not supposed to steal their property. So that, to me, was a personal attack.”