INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Law enforcement is looking for a man after he led them on a chase before leaving his children in the crashed car, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 26, officials say a deputy in the Indian Trail area tried to stop a car driven by 32-year-old Kirby Faulkner of Charlotte. The car then sped off before the deputy could walk up to speak with Faulkner.

Another deputy saw Faulkner driving at a high speed and also tried to stop him, the Sheriff’s Office states. The chase ended on I-485 after a tire deflation device was used.

Authorities say Faulker ran on foot, leaving his 1-year-old and 11-year-old children in the car. It was discovered that the car was stolen and that a “large quantity of marijuana” was inside the vehicle.

After making sure the children were uninjured from the crash, officials say a multi-agency search for Faulkner was launched, but he has not yet been found.

Authorities say they have multiple felony warrants for Faulkner’s arrest including the following:

Flee to Elude

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Child Abuse

Possession of Marijuana

Faulkner is also facing several warrants related to crimes around the Charlotte area, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789, the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600 or submit a tip through the UCSO mobile app.