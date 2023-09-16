MARSHVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County man is facing multiple charges after illegal files were found on his devices, according to the Union County (UCSO) Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 50-year-old James Myrick had downloaded and kept images marked as child pornography.

After receiving a warrant, authorities collected evidence at Myrick’s home, including his electronic devices.

In their search, investigators say they found ‘a large quantity of additional multimedia evidence” and Myrick was charged with several counts of felony Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Myrick is currently being held under a $1,075,000 secured bond at the Union County Detention Center.

According to the North Carolina Courts website, Myrick is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, September 26 for 12 felony charges related to this case.