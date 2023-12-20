MARSHVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Marshville Police arrested a 35-year-old man on drug and gun charges Tuesday.

Police say they spotted a man walking to a gas station before running a license plate and conducting a traffic stop in the 300 block of E. Main Street. During the stop, an officer had probable cause and searched the car.

The officer uncovered two firearms (including a concealed AR pistol), 12.9 ounces of marijuana, and a large number of rifle rounds. Police said one gun was legal due to open carry laws.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Travis Allen Jarrell is facing charges of felony marijuana possession, federal marijuana possession with intent to sell/distribute, misdemeanor gun concealment, and not having an operator’s license.