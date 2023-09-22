MARSHVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Marshville Veterans Memorial has been through a lot.

It once lived next door to Marshville’s police station and community hall.

That was before it was uprooted after city leaders claimed its foundation was sinking into the ground.

But Robert Morgan and other veterans around Union County banded together to give the memorial another home — one with greater meaning.

“What we plan to do is have memorials for each branch,” Morgan explained. “We’re talking about putting QR codes where people and students can come up, learn history… possibly a gazebo and make it accessible for all handicapped veterans and their families.”

The memorial’s new home will be across the street from Lois Morgan Edwards Memorial Library on Hasty Street. The Veterans Memorial Committee plans to turn this donated acre of land into an interactive park.

“The service of these people has to be recognized,” Morgan said. “And moving this memorial next to a dirt pile at the cemetery was unacceptable to us. And this memorial is for the living and the freedoms that these people have provided us.”

Morgan was part of the committee that designed and installed the memorial two decades ago.

He retired as a sergeant major from the North Carolina National Guard after 23 years of service.

“One thing I’ve witnessed in 60 years of this town for the first time was how everybody came together to support the veterans and their families,” he said.

The veterans are looking for donations to help build the memorial park. They plan to sell T-shirts, paving stones and other items to help spruce it up — but with a similar look to its original location.

An anonymous donor committed to matching every dollar the veterans raise.

“Our design committee is actively working to make this not just a place of remembrance or a place of solace,” Morgan said. “It will be a place where it’s an interactive park where they will learn about the branches of service, as well as our struggle to maintain our memorial and a place that is so rightfully deserved.”