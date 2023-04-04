The water tower in Waxhaw was vandalized over the weekend. (Courtesy: Waxhaw Police Department)

WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was indeed a Tyler who climbed atop the Waxhaw water tower to write in black paint, authorities say.

Waxhaw Police said Tuesday an 18-year-old named Tyler, a student at Marvin Ridge High School, confessed to the vandalism that occurred over the weekend. On Monday, the department had posted “the truth shall set you free,” and only issued a citation.

The tower was painted with “Tyler wuz here,” “A+T” and “I thank God … BLESSED.”

Police Chief Gregg Collins is hoping the paint washes off easily. If not, they would have to contact the company that originally painted the tower. He said it had just been painted last June.