MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe woman has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly embezzling more than $2.3 million from her employer, according to United States Attorney Dena J. King.

On Tuesday, August 1, a federal indictment was unsealed against 44-year-old Kristy Lawrence.

Officials say that Lawrence was employed by a small family business in Monroe between 2016 and April 2022 to handle the company’s books and records as well as to work with purchasing and accounting.

The indictment claims that Lawrence stole millions by transferring company funds to pay for her expenses including credit cards. She is accused of using her role to falsify documents and the business’s books to cover up the fraud.

Investigators say the alleged scheme was discovered when another employee took over Lawrence’s responsibilities while she was on a leave of absence.

Lawrence is out on bond following her first appearance. If charged, she could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.