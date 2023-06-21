MONROE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to police, two juveniles were live on social media in the Willow Glen Apartment Complex when they showed a concealed firearm and told a rival group to “pull up”.

This happened on June 21st. Detectives say they were given information that a shooting was soon to come.

Monroe Police interrupted the livestream and arrested the juvenile who had the firearm, officials claim. The firearm was seized by police.

According to investigators, the juvenile will face charges for possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana.