MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been arrested after “ransacking” an elderly person’s home while she was sleeping, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the investigation took weeks to find the suspect who stole from the victim living in the Wolf Pond Road area.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

The suspect, 32-year-old Steven Nieves, was found in Gwinnett County, Georgia and is awaiting extradition to North Carolina. He’s currently being held without bond on charges of:

Felony theft by taking

Possession or transfer of firearms

Theft by bringing stolen property into state (Georgia)

Nieves reportedly forced his way into the victim’s home while she was sleeping and stole numerous items of personal property including firearms.

Deputies say the victim was not injured during the burglary.

Officials were able to find and use fingerprint evidence left behind by Nieves to identify and find him across state lines.

“This suspect fled to another state thinking he would not be held accountable for his crimes but was mistaken in underestimating our dedication to apprehending dangerous criminals,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911, the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-2789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.