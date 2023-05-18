MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe man was charged for possessing roughly $12,000 in stolen property from an automatic-door manufacturer.

At 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, Monroe Police say officers were dispatched to a 911 call from Phil Hargett Court. They initially believed the caller was in distress, but quickly realized two people were allegedly discussing what items were best to steal and would be most useful.

The 911 call was reportedly by accident, MPD said. The caller even said he saw the police coming and took off running.

Once officers arrived to an industrial area near Airport Road, they reportedly recovered approximately $12,000 in stolen property from the Record USA manufacturing plant. Police said Maxwell Howard of Monroe was still on site but Jeffrey Bird ran away on foot.

Howard was charged with felony larceny and possession of methamphetamine. Bird also has active warrants for felony larceny.