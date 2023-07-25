MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Monroe Mexican restaurant was caught illegally selling alcohol Tuesday, and officers seized about $10,000 of liquor and $2,500 in malt beverages, according to the police department.

Rafael Morales Castillo was arrested and charged with possessing and selling alcoholic beverages without a permit, reports stated.

Alcohol seized (Courtesy: Monroe Police Department)

Authorities obtained a search warrant on July 25, 2023, for Los Paisanos Mexican Restaurant on the 1300 block of Skyway Drive.

An investigation uncovered violations of the ABC laws for selling and distributing alcohol without permits, police said.

“The search warrant is a result of calls for service ranging from fights with severe injury in the parking lot to crashes involving drunk drivers who left the business,” a spokesperson wrote.