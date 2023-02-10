MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe Police K-9 died unexpectedly Thursday night after experiencing “medical problems” at home, the department announced Friday.

Police said K-9 “Kilo” was taken to a veterinarian to receive medical attention. While he was being treated, Kilo suffered an “unknown medical emergency” and died.

“We’re saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Monroe Police Department. Please remember K9 Officer Burton, his family, the Monroe Police Department and the other K9 Officers in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of a family member,” Police Chief Bryan Gilliard, said.

The 1-year and 11-month-old German shepherd was used to help police in drug detection, apprehension, security and more.

Officials said an autopsy would be performed to determine his cause of death.