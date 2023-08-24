Matthews Police say a 30-year-old woman sold drugs to a man in an August overdose death.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 30-year-old woman who sold drugs to a man prior to his overdose death in August has been arrested, Matthews Police announced.

Matthews Police got information from Union County Sheriff deputies on Aug. 11 regarding the death of Daniel Hogan, of Weddington.

Authorities said they uncovered evidence in the 29-year-old man’s death in Matthews on Aug. 4. They said that evidence linked Casey Nicole Garner, of Monroe, to selling drugs to Hogan.

Matthews Police allege Hogan sold fentanyl to Hogan on Aug. 3. Following an investigation, the agency sent their findings to the Union County District Attorney.

She faces charges of:

Second-degree murder

Death by distribution of certain controlled substances

Sale of Schedule II controlled substances

Garner is in the Union County Jail on a $1 million bond.