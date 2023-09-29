MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several fights broke out among fans at the football game Friday at Monroe High School, according to police.

The Monroe Police Department told Queen City News there were “a few arguments and confrontations among those in attendance.” Monroe High was facing rival Forest Hills.

No injuries or arrests have been reported.

Earlier this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools addressed fights like the one at Harding University High School Sept. 22. And in South Carolina, Chesterfield County School District announced changes to its security at games.