UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing charges after a loaded gun and drugs stash was found during a traffic stop earlier this month, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Deputies with a narcotics unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Monroe resident Stephon Clyburn, 28.

A K9 unit and subsequent search discovered a loaded gun, marijuana, and a large amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clyburn was given a $25,000 secured bond while facing several charges including possession of a gun as a felon.