MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of “body slamming” a puppy to death is facing a felony charge of animal cruelty, according to Monroe Police.

Authorities said a concerned citizen reported a man injuring a puppy in the parking lot of a business near the 600 block of W. Roosevelt Blvd.

The incident reportedly happened around noon on Monday.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Officers responded to the scene and found the puppy already deceased. They started a search and arrested 37-year-old Michael Ray Price a short time later.

Price is at the Union County jail on a $10,000 bond.