MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were arrested Monday for allegedly driving stolen vehicles with the help of the Monroe Police Department K9 Zorro.

At 4:47 p.m. Monday, May 8, an officer made a traffic stop on vehicles that had been reported stolen, Monroe Police said. They turned into the parking lot of the Department of Social Services on Concord Avenue, and one driver immediately got out of one vehicle.

When the officer tried to place that driver under arrest, the suspect reportedly fled on foot across Concord Hwy. The driver of the other stolen vehicle was taken into custody without incident, police said.

After about a mile-long track by K9 Zorro, officers spotted the suspect jumping a fence into a truck repair storage lot. The suspect was found hiding between a storage building and the main building where he tried to cover himself with scrap metal.

Javaris Newsome of Charlotte was charged with assault on an officer; possession of a stolen motor vehicle; injury to property; resist, delay and obstruct an investigation; driving while license revoked; and providing fictitious information to an officer. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Fabion Mason of Kannapolis was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious tag. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.