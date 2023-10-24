MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe man was arrested for multiple counts of armed robbery and stealing a popular make for automotive thefts.

According to Monroe Police, there were two robberies on Tuesday. The first occurred around noon at a private residence, where the suspect, Salomon Garcia-Flores, reportedly forcibly entered with a handgun and stole victim’s cellphone and then took a silver Hyundai Elantra and then fled in it.

Hyundais are among the two car brands that have seen a spike in thefts.

After fleeing from the residence, police say the suspect went to La Chiquita Mexican Store on Concord Avenue. He reportedly entered the business, pointed a handgun at the employee and stole cash and checks belonging to the business.

He fled the scene in the stolen Elantra.

The investigation led officers and detectives to Relax Inn on West Roosevelt Blvd. as a possible location for the armed suspect. While there, an officer reportedly spotted the suspect walking into the parking lot of QuikTrip nearby.

Garcia-Flores was quickly taken into custody and arrested, and the handgun used in the crime spree was seized. The stolen vehicle was recovered, along with personal property belonging to both victims.

Salomon Garcia-Flores was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering and multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.